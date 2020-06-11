Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Brain-damaged teen collects insurance payouts for wreck

Brain-damaged teen collects insurance payouts for wreck

By: Lawrence Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly June 11, 2020

A teenager who suffered brain damage in a car crash received a total of $1.275 million from two insurers, according to his attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo