Home / Lawyers In The News / Wilcox elected president of transportation group

Wilcox elected president of transportation group

By: Staff Report June 11, 2020

Shareholder/Director John F. Wilcox Jr. of Dysart Taylor has been elected president of the Transportation Lawyers Association. The organization elected its new officers April 30 at its annual meeting, held virtually. Wilcox, who has represented clients in the trucking industry for more than 20 years, is the seventh person from the firm to become TLA president. According ...

