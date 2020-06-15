Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Senate Bill 591 Protects Wrongdoers

Commentary: Senate Bill 591 Protects Wrongdoers

By: Brett Emison June 15, 2020

SB 591 protects the very worst wrongdoers in Missouri. The bill protects wrongdoers that engage in conduct so reprehensible that punitive damages are needed to punish the wrongdoer and to deter similar conduct by others and the bill protects unscrupulous businesses that defraud Missouri families. The fallacy that SB 591 promotes business in Missouri or creates ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo