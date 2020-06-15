Supreme Court hears absentee ballot suit during COVID-19

The Missouri Supreme Court on June 15 questioned whether the state’s recently amended absentee-voting laws are sufficient in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

The court heard arguments in a lawsuit from the Missouri branches of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, who argue that voters should not be forced to expose themselves and others to potential illness, either by voting in person or getting a notary stamp their absentee ballot.

The suit follows the recent signing of Senate Bill 631, which temporarily allows voters who have health conditions that put them at risk of contracting COVID-19 to cast an absentee ballot without having to get a notary’s seal. Other voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot, but it must be notarized. The provisions expire at the end of the year.

Sophia Lin Lakin, an attorney with the ACLU Foundation in New York, said the recent bill was “a laudable effort to protect Missouri voters during this public health crisis, but it is not sufficient.” She argued that existing law should be interpreted to cover anyone who doesn’t want to be exposed to COVID-19.

“Missouri law, properly construed, protects all voters during these unprecedented times,” she said.

But Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the ACLU essentially was arguing that “fear of” the disease was a sufficient reason, even though the statute doesn’t use those words.

“The court would have to engraft language into the statute that is not there,” he said.

That argument appeared to concern some of the judges. Missouri law permits voters who face “incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability” to cast an absentee ballot without notarization. Judge W. Brent Powell asked Lakin if that would apply to any illness. She responded that she was seeking to extend the exception only to the current pandemic, but Powell seemed unpersuaded.

“Doesn’t that require us inserting language into the statute, limiting what illness means, that it means COVID and not the flu?” he said.

But Judge Laura Denvir Stith said voters who were “expecting to confine” themselves because of the pandemic were different from those worried about seasonal flu and other illnesses that have not come with stay-at-home orders. Lakin agreed that once the COVID-19 crisis ends, there’s no reason voters would continue to expect to confine themselves.

She also noted that a voter already could manufacture a reason to vote absentee by going out of town on Election Day just for that purpose.

“The sky hasn’t fallen,” she said. “There’s no indication that it would do so here, either.”

Of particular interest to the judges was a recent bill that would make permanent an executive order issued during the pandemic that allowed electronic notarization of documents. Although no factual record was developed on the issue, both sides indicated that wouldn’t help absentee voters, as there would be no practical way to get an electronic seal on the envelope in which ballots must be mailed.

“As a technical question, I’m not sure how that would occur at all,” Lakin said.

Lakin ended by noting that the Missouri Supreme Court’s own website says the arguments were being held remotely “due to” concerns over the coronavirus. As it turns out, a technical problem on Monday morning caused the court’s live audio stream to fail, leaving observers unable to hear the argument as it took place. However, a recording of the argument was posted online later in the day.

The case is Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People et al. v. State of Missouri, SC98536.