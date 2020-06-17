Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Tax penalty case transferred to Supreme Court

Tax penalty case transferred to Supreme Court

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 17, 2020

A state appeals court says it’s up to the high court to decide if a doughnut shop in St. Louis can suffer a tax penalty for failing to keep adequate financial records.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo