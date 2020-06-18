Quantcast
Hemphill to lead St. Louis County Family Court

By: Jessica Shumaker June 18, 2020

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill has been named administrative judge of the St. Louis County Family Court, becoming the first African American judge to lead the court.

