Man who broke ribs in crash settles with insurer

Man who broke ribs in crash settles with insurer

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 22, 2020

A man hit who suffered broken ribs in a car crash settled with the other driver’s insurer for $100,000, according to his attorney.

