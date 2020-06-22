Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Special master shreds ‘weak’ murder conviction

Special master shreds ‘weak’ murder conviction

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 22, 2020

A retired judge is recommending that the Missouri Supreme Court throw out a decades-old murder conviction for a Dent County man.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo