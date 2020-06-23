Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court slashes talc verdict to $2.1 billion

Court slashes talc verdict to $2.1 billion

By: Jessica Shumaker June 23, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has nearly slashed in half a $4.69 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a talcum powder lawsuit after ruling a St. Louis judge did not have jurisdiction to hear claims from out-of-state plaintiffs.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo