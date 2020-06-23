Quantcast
Home / Featured / Supreme Court says juvenile can appeal certification

Supreme Court says juvenile can appeal certification

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 23, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court held on June 16 that a juvenile can appeal his certification to be tried as an adult, overruling a 48-year-old precedent to the contrary.

