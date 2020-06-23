Quantcast
Two judges appointed in Boone, Nodaway counties

Two judges appointed in Boone, Nodaway counties

By: Staff Report June 23, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has restored a former judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit to the bench and named a local prosecutor to succeed his recent pick for the appellate courts.

