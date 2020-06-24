Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman struck by tow truck receives full policy limits

Woman struck by tow truck receives full policy limits

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 24, 2020

A Franklin County woman injured in a crash with a tow truck reached a $1 million settlement, according to her attorneys.

