Home / Featured / Bayer to settle dicamba claims as part of $12.1B agreement

Bayer to settle dicamba claims as part of $12.1B agreement

By: Jessica Shumaker June 26, 2020

Bayer has agreed to pay up to $400 million to settle claims of farmers in Missouri and elsewhere against Monsanto for crop damage they say was caused by dicamba drift.

