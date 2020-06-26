Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court reinstates absentee-voting case

Supreme Court reinstates absentee-voting case

By: Jessica Shumaker June 26, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated a lawsuit seeking to allow all Missouri voters to vote by mail without a notary requirement in 2020 elections.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo