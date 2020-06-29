16th Circuit sets dates for resuming trials

The Jackson County Circuit Court has announced plans to resume jury trials in late September and early October barring a “significant elevation” of COVID-19 infections.

On June 19, Presiding Judge David M. Byrn issued an administrative order announcing that the court will resume jury trials at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence effective Sept. 21, and Oct. 5 at the downtown Kansas City courthouse.

The order said the court anticipates resuming trials on those dates unless there is a significant elevation of COVID-19 infections as a result of continued lifting of local restrictions, regression in the return to normal court operations or “other significant, negative changes in circumstances that would warrant an extension of the cancellation of jury trials.”

The court is still in discussions about how it will conduct jury selection while keeping potential jurors 6 feet apart from one another, as well as how parties will handle routine actions during trial, such as conducting bench conferences out of earshot of the jury.

To date, the court is the largest in the state to announce plans to resume jury trials.