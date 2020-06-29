Quantcast
Ambulance district settles after mistaken injection of diabetic

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly June 29, 2020

A 74-year-old diabetic who went into a medical coma after a mistaken injection settled with an ambulance district and two paramedics for $1.975 million.

