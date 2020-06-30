Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Local / Court upholds $2.5M car crash verdict

Court upholds $2.5M car crash verdict

By: Jessica Shumaker June 30, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has affirmed a $2.5 million jury verdict for an Arnold man injured in a Jefferson County vehicle crash.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo