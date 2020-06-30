Quantcast
Jeff Bauer

Strong-Garner-Bauer | Springfield

By: Staff Report June 30, 2020

Jeff Bauer is not only a skilled litigator — he’s also sought-after for his appellate advocacy. In recent years, his appellate work has helped to secure millions of dollars in awards.

