Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Kansas City attorney selected as U.S. Magistrate Judge

Kansas City attorney selected as U.S. Magistrate Judge

By: Staff Report July 1, 2020

Brian Gaddy has been selected as the newest U.S. Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo