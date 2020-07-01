Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Parson signs punitive damages, MMPA bill

Parson signs punitive damages, MMPA bill

By: Jessica Shumaker July 1, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill overhauling Missouri’s provisions for punitive damages and setting limits on the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo