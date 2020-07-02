Quantcast
Home / Featured / Supreme Court strikes down abortion-clinic funding ban

Supreme Court strikes down abortion-clinic funding ban

By: Jessica Shumaker July 2, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has struck down a portion of an appropriations bill that barred Medicaid funding for “any abortion facility” in Missouri after finding it violated a constitutional prohibition on multiple-subject bills.

