Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / A decline in trusts: Drop in interest revenue cuts into IOLTA funding

A decline in trusts: Drop in interest revenue cuts into IOLTA funding

By: Jessica Shumaker July 6, 2020

What had been a banner year for interest revenue collected from Missouri lawyer trust accounts during 2019 has given way to decline after the Federal Reserve Bank lowered interest rates.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo