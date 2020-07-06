Quantcast
Farming dispute judgment falls short of claimed damages

By: David Baugher July 6, 2020

A Buchanan County judge awarded more than $17,000 to a farmer in a dispute about crop-sharing and equipment-purchase arrangements while invalidating further damages due to the nature of the deals.

