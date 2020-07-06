Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Local / St. Louis County schools to reopen with masks, distancing

St. Louis County schools to reopen with masks, distancing

By: Associated Press July 6, 2020

Schools in St. Louis County will reopen with masks, social distancing and some online classes amid an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. County Executive Sam Page said Monday that public and private schools are expected to present their plans to parents and students Tuesday after meeting with county public health officials to set ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo