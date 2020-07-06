Quantcast
Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties

Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties

By: Associated Press July 6, 2020

The Missouri Democratic Party's chairwoman is stepping aside until at least September. Jean Peters Baker announced this week that she’s stepping back from her state party duties because of recent developments in her job as Jackson County prosecutor, The Kansas City Star reported. The announcement did not specify the developments, but homicides in Kansas City have reached historic ...

