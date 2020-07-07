Quantcast
Appeals court affirms dismissal of Stockley lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker July 7, 2020

A federal appeals court has ruled that former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce is entitled to absolute immunity in a lawsuit brought against her by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

