Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Atkins diet-product suit settles for $6.8M

Atkins diet-product suit settles for $6.8M

By: Jessica Shumaker July 8, 2020

A federal judge has approved a $6.8 million class action settlement resolving claims that Atkins Nutritionals Inc. misrepresented the carbohydrate content of its Atkins Diet-branded products.

