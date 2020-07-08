Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court: Public defenders entitled to official immunity

Court: Public defenders entitled to official immunity

By: Jessica Shumaker July 8, 2020

For the first time, the Missouri Supreme Court has held that public defenders are entitled to official immunity from lawsuits because they are public employees who exercise discretion in carrying out their official duties.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo