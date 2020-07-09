Quantcast
Court affirms $34.3M verdict against State Farm

By: Jessica Shumaker July 9, 2020

A federal appeals court has upheld a $34.3 million jury verdict in a class action suit alleging State Farm Life Insurance Company systematically overcharged universal life insurance policyholders after ruling a policy provision outlining cost-of-insurance rates was ambiguous.

