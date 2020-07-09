Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Greensfelder establishes diversity scholarship in memory of former leader

Greensfelder establishes diversity scholarship in memory of former leader

By: Staff Report July 9, 2020

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale has established a scholarship fund with Washington University in St. Louis School of Law to support diverse students in memory of Tim Thornton, the firm’s late president and CEO.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo