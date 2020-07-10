Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / After four decades on the bench, Richter relishes ‘being invisible’

After four decades on the bench, Richter relishes ‘being invisible’

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 10, 2020

As he retires from the Eastern District on July 13, Judge Roy L. Richter plans to blend his wide-ranging experience and his relative anonymity by taking senior status in his new home in Ozark, the county seat of Christian County.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo