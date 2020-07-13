Quantcast
Judges side with St. Joseph law firm on contingency fees

Judges side with St. Joseph law firm on contingency fees

By: Jessica Shumaker July 13, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District has affirmed a $427,777 damages award against a St. Joseph attorney accused by his former partners of failing to fully disclose the value of two contingency-fee cases when he left the firm.

