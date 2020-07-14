Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court says cap doesn’t apply to $2.5M award against dentist

Court says cap doesn’t apply to $2.5M award against dentist

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 14, 2020

The Court of Appeals Eastern District affirmed a $2.5 million verdict for a woman injured by her dentist, finding the award was not subject to Missouri’s cap on noneconomic damages.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo