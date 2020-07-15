Quantcast
LSEM granted fees, costs in IDEA lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker July 15, 2020

In a first for a Missouri legal aid organization, a federal magistrate judge has granted attorneys’ fees and costs to Legal Services of Eastern Missouri after upholding a state administrative ruling for its client against St. Louis Public Schools.

