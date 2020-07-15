Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Sandra Midkiff to retire from Jackson County bench

Sandra Midkiff to retire from Jackson County bench

By: Staff Report July 15, 2020

Longtime Jackson County Circuit Judge Sandra Midkiff is retiring in August.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo