Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court affirms decision to retain prosecutor’s sister on jury

Court affirms decision to retain prosecutor’s sister on jury

By: Jessica Shumaker July 16, 2020

In a split ruling, the Missouri Supreme Court has denied a new trial for a man whose jury included the sister of a Pettis County assistant prosecutor.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo