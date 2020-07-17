Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Zooming around on a magical mystery tour

Commentary: Zooming around on a magical mystery tour

By: Spencer Farris July 17, 2020

I attended my first convention by video conference, and it was quite an eye opener.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo