Fear factor: Was couple's armed encounter with protestors reasonable? That depends

Fear factor: Was couple’s armed encounter with protestors reasonable? That depends

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 17, 2020

Whether a recent encounter between an armed pair of attorneys and a group of protestors outside their St. Louis home will bring legal consequences could hinge on who was afraid of whom.

