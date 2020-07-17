Gov. Parson announces small-business grant program

Gov. Mike Parson has unveiled a new $30 million grant program aimed at helping small businesses recoup costs from business interruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the program is available to for-profit businesses, including law firms, and family-owned farms employing 50 or fewer employees. Funding can be used to cover facility redesign and labor, air filtration systems, e-commerce website design, worker salaries during closure or reduced hours, and other costs needed to make businesses more resilient as a result of the pandemic.

Although the grant program is primarily focused on industries hardest hit by the pandemic — including retail, accommodation, food service and health care — it is not limited to those industries, according to Department of Economic Development guidelines. Of the $30 million available, $7.5 million is set aside for family-owned farms.

According to DED guidelines, individual grants are initially limited to $50,000 per recipient, but the department reserves the right to grant more money if additional funds remain on Oct. 15. Applicants must be for-profit businesses located in and registered to do business in Missouri. Companies must also have incurred COVID-related costs between March 1 and Nov. 15. The application period is open until Aug. 31.

Parson also announced a separate $20 million grant program designed to boost manufacturers’ production of personal protective equipment.

“These critical programs will help Missouri businesses continue their operations, cover costs for increased PPE production and keep them safe and moving forward,” he said.

Both grant programs are funded by the CARES Act. More information can be found at showmestrong.mo.gov.