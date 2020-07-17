Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Haddad, Smith join Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris in Kansas City

Haddad, Smith join Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris in Kansas City

By: Staff Report July 17, 2020

Mark Haddad and Zach Smith have joined Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris in Kansas City, where Haddad is of-counsel and Smith is an associate.

