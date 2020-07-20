Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Rear-end collision results in back injury, settlement

Rear-end collision results in back injury, settlement

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 20, 2020

A woman who suffered back injuries in a rear-end collision reached a $100,000 settlement with the at-fault driver’s insurer, according to her attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo