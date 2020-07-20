Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / St. Louis attorneys charged for protest incident

St. Louis attorneys charged for protest incident

By: Jessica Shumaker July 20, 2020

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday announced charges against two St. Louis attorneys for a June 28 incident in which they confronted a group of protestors outside their home while armed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo