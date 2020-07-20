Worker’s COVID-19 diagnosis briefly closes St. Louis courthouse

It took only six days for a courthouse worker’s positive COVID-19 test to briefly sideline plans to resume limited jury trials and in-person proceedings at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

On July 6, Chief Judge Rodney W. Sippel issued an order allowing the court to resume some jury trials and other in-person proceedings. Then, on July 12, Sippel issued a new order immediately shutting down the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in St. Louis after a security officer tested positive for COVID-19.

Business at the courthouse that was interrupted by the result included a trial set to begin July 13 — which is now postponed — and the start of a 10-day preliminary injunction hearing in a Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Peabody Energy and Arch Coal.

Eastern District Clerk Gregory J. Linhares said the officer is an employee contracted by the U.S. Marshals Service to provide security services in the courthouse.

When court officials became aware of the test result, they immediately completed contact tracing to determine who had been in contact with the officer and directed those people to quarantine for two weeks and undergo testing, he said.

Linhares said the court identified six such people. The courthouse also has undergone a deep cleaning in response to the incident, he said. The courthouse reopened on July 14, but public access to the district’s courthouses remains limited.

In order to resume more in-person proceedings and jury trials, the court has put into place a number of precautions, from requiring social distancing to asking potential jurors questions that relate to COVID-19, Linhares said.

He said a jury questionnaire now asks potential jurors if they have been in contact with other people who have been infected, as well as their susceptibility to the illness and whether they are health care workers.

The court also has installed Plexiglas in areas where there is close contact between people.

“We had several meetings with attorneys and court staff and judges and put up Plexiglas where it is appropriate,” he said.

A doctor and nurse who work for the court also walked through and provided recommendations, including ensuring there are coverings for microphones and advising against providing water cups for attorney tables, he added.

In courtrooms, the court is also providing more space between jurors by placing some of them in the gallery, Linhares said.

“We’re calling in more jurors, too, because we know there’s going to be more folks who are going to have reason to not be here,” he said.

Linhares said the court is following gating criteria set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Court officials believe they have taken all of the necessary safety precautions to reopen, he said.

“You have to balance the need for fair and speedy trials and public safety,” he said.

The trial which was pushed back was in Steak n Shake’s defamation suit against a former employee. In that case, the company alleges a former employee’s viral Facebook post in 2018 which claimed a hamburger patty from a Florissant location contained worms was defamatory.

The preliminary injunction hearing in the FTC’s case started a day late, on July 14.

Attorneys on both cases declined to comment.