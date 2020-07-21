Quantcast
BAMSL gives back

By: Staff Report July 21, 2020

Representatives from The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and St. Louis-area law firms presented a check for $100,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

