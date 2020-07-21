BCLP to ease salary reductions

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner says it will ease but not eliminate the salary reductions it put in place in response to COVID-19.

But the firm also said it is closing its Beijing office and will cut a “very small proportion” of its global workforce, including staff and attorneys.

In May, the international law firm had reduced salaries by 15 percent for all employees earning more than $40,000. Starting in August, the reductions would be just 7.5 percent through the end of the year.

“After exceeding performance expectations during the first half of this extraordinary year, we’re pleased to begin rolling back salary reductions necessitated during the worst of the pandemic conditions. Looking ahead, we plan to continue taking proactive steps to provide as much clarity as we can to all our colleagues and to ensure our Firm is best positioned moving forward,” firm co-chairs Lisa Mayhew and Steve Baumer said in a statement.

“While a difficult decision to make, we believe the limited adjustments to our workforce are in the best interest of our clients, our business, and our people for the long term,” they said.