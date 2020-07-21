Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Minor injuries ruling could be major factor in disability cases

Minor injuries ruling could be major factor in disability cases

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 21, 2020

A split panel said the state’s Second Injury Fund still is liable to claimants whose permanent total disability status resulted in part from relatively minor ailments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo