Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge skeptical of Bakker’s religious-freedom claims

Judge skeptical of Bakker’s religious-freedom claims

By: Jessica Shumaker July 22, 2020

A federal judge has declined to block Arkansas and California officials from investigating Missouri-based televangelist Jim Bakker for his alleged misrepresentations about the effectiveness of a colloidal silver product as a COVID-19 treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo