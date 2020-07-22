Quantcast
Rear-end highway crash leaves woman with neck injury

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 22, 2020

A St. Charles County woman received $200,000 in settlements with two insurers after a driver rear-ended her vehicle, leaving her with a lingering neck injury, according to her attorney.

