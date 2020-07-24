Quantcast
Clair named bankruptcy judge for Eastern District

Clair named bankruptcy judge for Eastern District

By: Staff Report July 24, 2020

Bonnie L. Clair of St. Louis has been named as a United States bankruptcy judge for the Eastern District of Missouri.

