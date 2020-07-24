St. Louis County Circuit Court returns to Phase Zero

The St. Louis County Circuit Court announced July 23 it is returning to Operating Phase Zero after four courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19.

For the next two weeks following the decision, all in-person proceedings will be rescheduled and grand jury proceedings postponed, according to a news release from the court.

According to an interactive map tracking the state’s circuit courts, the St. Louis County circuit previously had proceeded to Operating Phase One. Under that phase, courts may resume critical in-person proceedings and courtrooms and other public spaces are limited to no more than 10 people.

Under Phase Zero, most in-person proceedings are suspended and access to the courthouse is limited.

Court spokeswoman Christine Bertelson said the employees who tested positive are quarantining, and those who may have been in contact with them have been notified and also asked to quarantine.

The court also has commercially disinfected the employees’ work stations. Bertelson said none of the employees is believed to have contracted the virus at the Courthouse.

During Operating Phase Zero, court proceedings and trials will continue through videoconferencing. The courthouse remains open to accept filings. Everyone entering the courthouse must wear masks and have their temperatures taken before entering the building.

In a statement, Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton said the courts are “an essential public service, and the wheels of justice must continue to turn.”

“Our judges and I.T. staff have developed innovative ways to make that happen remotely,” he said. “Yet, with the number of cases of COVID-19 rising sharply in St. Louis County and throughout the state, an additional level of caution is necessary to protect the health of our employees and the public. It is essential that we reduce personal contact and density in our building as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.”

Bertelson noted that courts in the City of St. Louis and St. Charles County also are increasing restrictions on public access and canceling in-person hearings.